Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Purchases 7,657 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. bought 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $18,376.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,376.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $846,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

