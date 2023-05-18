SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. 14,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,559. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

