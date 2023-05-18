SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 494,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,176. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

