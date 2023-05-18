SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 7,212 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

