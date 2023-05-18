SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.