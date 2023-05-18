Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

