Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

