Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 171500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

