SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.08

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.08 and traded as low as $36.87. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.