SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.79 and last traded at $45.79. 1,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

