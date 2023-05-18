Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.98. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 108,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

