Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMSI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

SMSI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.27. 27,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 65.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

