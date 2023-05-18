SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Down 1%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.
