SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Up 5.4%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.87. 325,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 568,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SMART Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.