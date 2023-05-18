Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.