Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SIX opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

