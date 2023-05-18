SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 5.2%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $95.68. Approximately 241,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 279,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.99.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,777 shares of company stock valued at $40,469,399. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

