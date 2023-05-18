Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.92 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $184.92 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,115,552,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

