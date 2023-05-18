Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declines By 6.9%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Energizer Trading Up 1.1 %

ENR opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,137,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

