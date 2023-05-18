Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of LON:UJO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 518,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,733. The stock has a market cap of £28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.68. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.67). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.42.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Union Jack Oil’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Further Reading

