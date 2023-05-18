Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

EYE traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 561 ($7.03). 23,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,192. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 414.72 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £164.09 million, a PE ratio of 18,083.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 552.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

