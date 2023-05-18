Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
EYE traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 561 ($7.03). 23,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,192. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 414.72 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £164.09 million, a PE ratio of 18,083.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 552.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
