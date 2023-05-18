Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £130 ($162.85) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($147.81) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.06) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($159.09) to £119 ($149.07) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($155.33) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($149.47).

AZN traded up GBX 72 ($0.90) during trading on Monday, reaching £119.96 ($150.27). 339,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,163. The stock has a market cap of £185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,968.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.74) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.52.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($146.57) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($293,147.94). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

