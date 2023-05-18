Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 61,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,368 shares of company stock worth $78,670. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 580,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.