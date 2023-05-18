Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $266.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total value of $579,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.19, for a total transaction of $579,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $733,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $147.12 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.65.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

