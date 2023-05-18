Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shares of SHG opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

