Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shawcor stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.