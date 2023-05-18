Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a report issued on Sunday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Shawcor Price Performance

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.43.

SCL opened at C$14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.78. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$14.91.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

