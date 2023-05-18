SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.75. SFL shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 468,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

SFL Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SFL by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SFL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 868,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

