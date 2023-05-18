SFE Investment Counsel Sells 540 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.47 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.