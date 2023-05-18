SFE Investment Counsel Has $282,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Shares of DE opened at $367.46 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

