ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $518.00 at Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.70.

NOW stock traded up $18.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.10. 1,998,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.06 and its 200 day moving average is $428.55. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

