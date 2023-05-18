Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

SQNS stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 437.01% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

