Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
