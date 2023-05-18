SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 7,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,169. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.