Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after buying an additional 1,073,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.