Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 941,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

