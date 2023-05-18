SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.