Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 629.04 ($7.88) on Thursday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 604.80 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 937.80 ($11.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 647.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

