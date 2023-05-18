Scotiabank Cuts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$90.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ONEXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Onex has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.48%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

