Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 427,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.93%.



Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

