Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

