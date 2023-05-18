Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

PWR stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

