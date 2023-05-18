Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

MRNA stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

