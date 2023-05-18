Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

