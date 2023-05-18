Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $73.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.