Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Up 5.9%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.36. 30,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 596,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Scilex in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scilex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Scilex in the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scilex in the first quarter worth $70,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

