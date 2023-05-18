Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,047,000 after buying an additional 1,315,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,332 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 884,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,196. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

