Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

