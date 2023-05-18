Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $416.90

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.90 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 417.48 ($5.23). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.15), with a volume of 193,170 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £427.41 million, a PE ratio of -633.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.52.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,692.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

In other news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,506.58). 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

