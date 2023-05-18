Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $301.95

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.95 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($3.91). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 309 ($3.87), with a volume of 104,262 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,825.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is presently -16,250.00%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.